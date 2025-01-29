Aser 2024: Learning gaps persist, but signs of progress emerge in education

The Annual Status of Education Report (Aser), by non-governmental organisation Pratham, is usually a sombre read, underscoring the learning gaps in Indian schools. The situation expectedly became worse during the pandemic with schools remaining shut for a long period. However, the latest report, released on Tuesday, showed some encouraging findings. Even though large learning gaps remain, there are several positive findings and the Indian state needs to build on them. First, the latest survey shows the learning setback of the pandemic has been reversed. Second, there has been significant improvement at pre-primary level. Third, there is a relatively high degree of digital awareness among children aged 14-16.

Aser 2024 is based on a nationwide rural-household survey, which reached over 350,000 households and about 650,000 children in 605 districts across the country. It covered about 18,000 villages and over 15,000 schools. The report highlights that the mandate under the Right to Education (RTE), which envisages universal enrolment of children aged 6-14, has nearly been achieved. About 1.9 per cent of children in this age group are not in school, which is slightly higher than the 1.6 per cent in 2022. However, the trend shows that even in the age group not covered under the RTE, the proportion of children out of school is falling over time. In terms of learning outcomes, not only have pandemic-period losses been reversed, but in some cases, the outcomes are better than the past observations. For instance, the proportion of Standard V children who could do basic numerical division (three digits by one digit) had declined from 27.9 per cent in 2018 to 25.6 per cent in 2022. However, it increased to 30.7 per cent in 2024 — much higher than the 26.1 per cent in 2014. Similar trends were observed in other aspects as well, and the recovery was driven by government schools.

The report highlights the role of the National Education Policy (NEP) and its emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy. Unlike in past programmes, there is a sustained national push, which seems to be helping outcomes. Most schools are reported to have received directives in this regard and teachers have been trained. A significant shift has also been observed in enrolment at pre-primary level. Among three-year-olds, for example, enrolment has increased from 68.1 per cent in 2018 to 77.4 per cent in 2024. Anganwadi centres are the biggest providers for this age group. This is a welcome trend. Increased enrolment will not only prepare children for formal schooling but also address immunisation and related aspects, contributing to their overall development.