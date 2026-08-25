Like other kinds of seasonal flu, H1N1 flourishes in humid weather. This year, the long-delayed and stop-start nature of the monsoon rains as a result of the El Nino effect has subjected the country to rising heat stress, with weak winds and wet grounds from early rainfall resulting in a spike in relative humidity. Weather analysts have pointed out that indices such as “wet bulb temperature”, which tracks both heat and humidity, have been dangerously close to critical levels. These are conditions in which flu viruses thrive. With climate researchers predicting increasing heat in India, flu outbreaks, including the debilitating zoonotic varieties, are likely to emerge as a regular public-health challenge. Indeed, India’s crowded and insanitary cities can be considered suitable petri dishes for the rapid transmission of such viral infections, as this year’s swine-flu outbreak has demonstrated. The opportunities for strains to mutate into more virulent versions and multiply are concomitantly high.