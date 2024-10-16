No auction for satellite spectrum; Trai tasked with pricing strategy

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s recent statement that satellite spectrum will be administratively allocated has brought clarity that auction is ruled out, reaffirming the global norm of shared satellite spectrum. The ball is now in the court of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to settle the pricing matter. With auction out of the way, Trai has to create a formula on how to allocate spectrum and at what price. The telecom regulator will also have to address a contentious issue on whether the rules guiding the rural and urban satellite service providers will be the same.

At a time when 5G and 6G telecom services are a critical discussion point for their use cases or lack of them, satellite communication has divided industry players. While Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio is backing the auction route for satellite spectrum, citing the need for a level-playing field with terrestrial players, the Bharti group, led by Sunil Mittal, has been pushing for the global practice of administered allocation of airwaves for satellite communication. However, Mr Mittal surprised industry watchers on Tuesday at a telecom summit in New Delhi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Scindia, and business bigwigs, when he said from the podium that satellite companies that had the ambition to come into urban areas and serve elite retail customers needed to take the telecom licence just like everybody else did. He added they must be bound by the same legal conditions, pay licence fees, and buy spectrum just like the telecom companies. Even as Mr Mittal did not name any company while talking about urban and elite services, it seemed like a veiled reference to foreign players seeking to provide satellite communication service in India.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp