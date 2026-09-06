The wrong cure

This claim would find no takers if the US had not, over the same period, destroyed its credibility by claiming that unilateral tariffs are an appropriate method by which the problem of imbalances could be addressed. Just as China is globally isolated about its non-market practices and its exploitation of the trade architecture, the US is in a similar position when it comes to the unilateralism and mercantilism it has displayed in the past years, particularly since Donald Trump became President for his second term. His original slate of tariffs was designed to directly target trade deficits. But trade imbalances are symptoms of deeper problems — a lopsided approach to savings and investment, economies geared too much towards either savings or consumption — and so trying to address the symptom rather than the disease, particularly in a unilateral and untargeted manner, is irrational policymaking. The fundamental approach must be cooperative — in that it is essential for all of China’s trading partners to push it into reforming its economy in such a way that domestic consumption increases, and it becomes more of a market for foreign final goods.