By the uber-demanding standards of the modern game, Mr Messi represents the combination of rigid personal discipline, talent and wealth (he was brand ambassador for several Indian companies) that mark top footballers these days. In 2016, heart-sore from three consecutive losses in major tournaments, he announced his retirement from international football. Those losses rankled: To Chile in the centenary edition of the Copa America in 2016, missing in the penalty shootout; a 0-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup, when his late attempt soared over the bar in extra time; and again to Chile in the 2015 Copa America. But with the same Argentinian fans who excoriated him and demanded his return — and some persuasion from Maradona — Mr Messi revoked the decision in weeks. Vindication followed: That memorable World Cup win against France in 2022 and Copa America trophies in 2021 and 2024. By then he had become the world’s most famous exponent of the “false nine” position, honed by his mentor, the exceptional Pep Guardiola, in Barcelona. Yet, at the height of his achievements, Barcelona, bound for the first time by financial fair play rules, had to release its club record goal scorer and trophy winner. In the 2021-22 season, he joined the galaxy at Paris Saint-Germain, performing decently but less optimally by his own standards for two seasons. Now in Inter-Miami and close to his family home base in Rosario, he has eschewed hard yards on the pitch for the riches and comforts of retired superstardom.