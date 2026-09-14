However, the RBI will have to use one or a combination of instruments like bond sales, an increase in the cash reserve ratio, or selling bonds under the market stabilisation scheme (MSS). For the MSS, it needs to convince the government to issue such securities and bear the interest cost. It is not clear whether the government is willing to do so at this point. The RBI, however, will have to act quickly. It is worth noting that the weighted average call rate, or WACR — the operating target of monetary policy — last week slipped below the standing deposit facility rate, which is the floor of the liquidity adjustment facility. Given that the WACR on average was around 5.3 per cent between the June and August meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee, the decline effectively means monetary easing of around 25 basis points. However, given the inflation projections, the RBI should be preparing the market for policy tightening. Thus, excess liquidity seems to have created a policy disconnect and needs to be addressed quickly.