In pure economic terms, any significant reduction in imports of Russian energy by large consumers may have a disproportionate impact on global oil prices, which have increased significantly over the past few weeks. Not only has the US-initiated war in West Asia blocked the Strait of Hormuz, but the region’s other supply routes too are under pressure. A significantly higher oil price will affect the global economy, including the US, which is struggling to bring down the inflation rate. In fact, it is for the US to first end its expedition in West Asia. That will help bring some order to the global energy market. Further, US lawmakers need to debate whether their government has done enough to protect Ukraine or help find a solution to the conflict. There have been some efforts in recent weeks, but there is still no certainty in sight. Passing the sanctions Bill may have symbolic value for the US electorate, but it is certainly not the best instrument for a superpower to justify its position.