The cost of drought

Deficient rainfall has reduced the water levels in 178 reservoirs monitored by the Central Water Commission to almost 70 per cent of their capacity as of last week, below the 10-year average of 76.6 per cent. This weakens the buffer available for both irrigation and drinking water and complicates the outlook for the coming rabi season. According to an estimate by rating agency Icra, kharif acreage was 1.2 per cent lower, year-on-year, with most crops except pulses and coarse cereals contracting. It has consequently lowered its FY27 estimate of agricultural growth to about 1 per cent and warned of risks to rural demand and food inflation. It is worth noting that the consequences of a weak monsoon extend well beyond the farm sector. The drought has also had a spillover effect on the power sector, for instance. Hydropower generation was nearly 12 per cent below the projected requirement in the first half of FY27, resulting in greater reliance on coal. At the same time, coal stocks at power plants subsequently fell sharply, which added to supply pressures during evening hours.