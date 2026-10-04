If Anthropic does hit $2 trillion, this would make it the seventh-most valuable listed company. It would overtake SpaceX (market cap of $1.95 trillion) and the SpaceX IPO is worth discussing in this context because it had both AI and Anthropic connections. In May, SpaceX, which has $37 billion in accumulated losses, listed at a valuation of over $1.8 trillion. That was in part because SpaceX is the holding company for xAI, the subsidiary under which Elon Musk holds group AI assets. Anthropic pays SpaceX $1.25 billion a month to rent compute resources. Anthropic’s financials (as reported) are fascinating. It had $4.6 billion in 2025 revenues. That was 12 times what it had made in 2024. It has already logged over $16 billion in revenue in the first two quarters of 2026. In 2025, Anthropic spent $12.6 billion on operations, with $8 billion in operating losses. Another $34 billion was written off. However, the growth is impressive. So are the demonstrable advances made by AI in the past three years. The fears of the damage it can do are realistic. Whether the valuations can be justified, or they are a gigantic bubble, is however, an open question.