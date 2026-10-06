US President Donald Trump sees the trade deficit with individual countries as a problem and a result of unfair treatment. This was the driving force behind the so-called reciprocal tariffs, imposed on most trading partners last year. It was struck down by the US Supreme Court this year. Subsequently, the administration imposed temporary tariffs and launched investigations under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974. With the conclusion of one of the investigations, it imposed a tariff of 10 per cent on India and others on the pretext of the presence of forced labour in supply chains. Some countries are facing a 12.5 per cent tariff under the same provision. The other investigation on excess industrial capacity is still underway. The broad understanding is that the idea is to take the tariff levels close to the reciprocal rate. In theory, a trade deal before the next round of tariffs is announced would have placed India in a comparatively good position. However, it appears that it may not happen in a hurry. As has been hinted, it is likely that the US is looking at its trade deficit with India and aiming to reduce it to the extent possible. India had a trade surplus of about $34 billion in 2025-26.