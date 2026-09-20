Further, Mr Tata has called Mr Chandrasekaran’s reappointment “illegal”, alleging that the Tata Sons board gave short shrift to the AoA rules. This cannot be taken lightly. But, as legal opinion is divided, the final word perhaps needs to come from a competent authority. While Mr Tata remains opposed to Mr Chandrasekaran, 63, getting a third term, a larger question remains: Why did the chairman of Tata Sons change his stand within a month of announcing he would not seek a third term? The answer should come from Mr Chandrasekaran himself to restore order in the Tata ecosystem, which employs over a million people globally and boasts 26 listed entities with a combined market capitalisation exceeding $300 billion. Similarly, Mr Tata should also explain why and how the board changed its stance five months after it had approved in principle a third term for Mr Chandrasekaran. It is important that the outstanding issues are resolved amicably at the earliest. However, it appears that the issue will go to court. Legal battles in India tend to be prolonged, and such an outcome would not bode well for either the group or the country as a whole. The group is seen as a symbol of governance and stability, and it’s time for it to live up to its legacy and stakeholder expectations.