Best of BS Opinion: Innovation and reforms reshaping the global landscape

The winds of change are not always a steady, insistent breeze but often a roaring storm that reshapes the landscape over time. Take for example the fall of the Berlin Wall. It was more than bricks tumbling — it was a tectonic shift in how we viewed borders, power, and progress. It marked the dawn of a new era, one where old paradigms crumbled and fresh possibilities emerged. In today’s stories, from algorithms challenging giants to a Himalayan state shaking up legal tradition, the winds of change are whispering everywhere. Let’s dive in.
Take, for instance, the seismic tremors from China’s DeepSeek. Artificial Intelligence is no longer a game played exclusively by deep-pocketed Western corporations. In the face of US sanctions, the Chinese firm turned adversity into opportunity, crafting cutting-edge AI models with stunning efficiency and sidestepping costly hardware. While Nvidia loses market value and governments recalibrate, India faces a timely question: will we seize this AI moment? Read our first editorial for more.
Closer home, in the hills of Uttarakhand, another change is stirring — this time in law. The Uniform Civil Code — a historic move to unify personal laws but one that has sparked debate. While progressive on paper, the Code raises concerns about privacy and religious harmony, particularly among younger generations embracing modern relationships. Is this reform breaking barriers — or building new ones? Here’s what our second editorial says.
Speaking of reforms, the late Dr Manmohan Singh’s legacy stands tall, reminding us that change, when guided by vision, can transform economies. As India’s finance minister, Singh dismantled archaic market structures and built robust institutions like Sebi and the NSE, laying the groundwork for today’s financial resilience, highlights KP Krishnan in his column.
Looking ahead, India faces another critical inflection point: the FY26 Budget. Policymakers have a chance to harness global trade shifts, attract investments, and reimagine fiscal strategies. But caution is key — business-as-usual approaches won’t cut it anymore, argues Pranjul Bhandari in her column.
Even in the business world, disruption is the wind that sweeps old models aside. For those navigating these winds of change, K Ganesh’s Mastering Disruption: A Practical Guide to Understanding New-Age Business Models offers a guiding light, says Ajit Balakrishnan in his review today. Blending actionable insights with India-specific examples, it helps readers to adapt and thrive in a world where transformation is the only constant.
Stay tuned, and remember, the winds of change are relentless — but what we do with it is what truly shapes history!