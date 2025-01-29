Best of BS Opinion: Innovation and reforms reshaping the global landscape

The winds of change are not always a steady, insistent breeze but often a roaring storm that reshapes the landscape over time. Take for example the fall of the Berlin Wall. It was more than bricks tumbling — it was a tectonic shift in how we viewed borders, power, and progress. It marked the dawn of a new era, one where old paradigms crumbled and fresh possibilities emerged. In today’s stories, from algorithms challenging giants to a Himalayan state shaking up legal tradition, the winds of change are whispering everywhere. Let’s dive in.

Take, for instance, the seismic tremors from China’s DeepSeek. Artificial Intelligence is no longer a game played exclusively by deep-pocketed Western corporations. In the face of US sanctions, the Chinese firm turned adversity into opportunity, crafting cutting-edge AI models with stunning efficiency and sidestepping costly hardware. While Nvidia loses market value and governments recalibrate, India faces a timely question: will we seize this AI moment? Read our first editorial for more.