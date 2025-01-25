Best of BS Opinion: The fragile flame of enlightenment in today's world

The 17th century enlightenment wasn’t just a burst of reason in a chaotic world; it was a battle won against dogma, ignorance, and unchecked power. That and the subsequent age, defined by the triumph of reason, truth, and progress, didn’t arrive effortlessly. It was fought for by philosophers, scientists, and visionaries who dared to question everything. And yet, as we step into 2025, it feels like that light is dimming, with the shadows creeping back into the corners of our world.
In his column today, Joseph E. Stiglitz warns us of this regression. The values that once defined Enlightenment — truth, expertise, and the rule of law — are now under siege. Populism’s loud song, exemplified by Trump’s MAGA movement, has exposed how fragile these ideals are. Stiglitz sketches three possible futures, but the odds favour a grim scenario: one where the flame of reason flickers, smothered by authoritarianism and neglect.
Even in corporate boardrooms, humility — once the hallmark of wisdom — seems to be a relic of another age. R Gopalakrishnan contrasts the legacies of arrogant and humble leaders, reminding us how history remembers Gandhi’s integrity over Napoleon’s hubris. Narcissistic CEOs may dominate the headlines, but it’s the unassuming ones who leave behind institutions built to last.
And then, there’s the unnerving deja vu of today’s geopolitical landscape. Devangshu Datta draws parallels with the turbulent 1980s, an era of wars, inflation, and nuclear brinkmanship. The present, with its territorial conflicts and supply chain crises, feels like history repeating itself — only with more nuclear codes and fewer safety nets.
Shekhar Gupta captures this struggle within India’s middle class — a demographic once seen as the backbone of modern progress. Burdened by high taxes and stagnant opportunities, they fund welfare schemes that secure political votes while their frustrations go unheard. Even fashion, as Kanika Datta notes in her column today, tells a story of how the values we project have changed. Where India’s Parliament vibrantly displays its cultural roots, US political events remain sartorially monotonous, reflecting a retreat into blandness over boldness. It’s as if the confidence to celebrate heritage and diversity — the hallmarks of enlightenment — has been replaced by caution.
Stay tuned, and remember, the age of reason didn’t come easy, and its survival isn’t guaranteed!