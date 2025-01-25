Best of BS Opinion: The fragile flame of enlightenment in today's world

The 17th century enlightenment wasn’t just a burst of reason in a chaotic world; it was a battle won against dogma, ignorance, and unchecked power. That and the subsequent age, defined by the triumph of reason, truth, and progress, didn’t arrive effortlessly. It was fought for by philosophers, scientists, and visionaries who dared to question everything. And yet, as we step into 2025, it feels like that light is dimming, with the shadows creeping back into the corners of our world.

In his column today, Joseph E. Stiglitz warns us of this regression. The values that once defined Enlightenment — truth, expertise, and the rule of law — are now under siege. Populism’s loud song, exemplified by Trump’s MAGA movement, has exposed how fragile these ideals are. Stiglitz sketches three possible futures, but the odds favour a grim scenario: one where the flame of reason flickers, smothered by authoritarianism and neglect.