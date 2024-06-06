Home / Politics / AAP to go solo in Delhi Assembly polls, no tie-up with Cong yet: Gopal Rai

AAP to go solo in Delhi Assembly polls, no tie-up with Cong yet: Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 10:42 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi state convener Gopal Rai on Thursday said his party's alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha elections and hinted that the ruling party in the city will go solo in next year's Assembly polls here.

After a meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here, Rai told PTI that the party gave full support to the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The INDIA bloc was only for contesting the Lok Sabha polls. Several parties fought elections together and AAP was also a part of it. As of now, there is no alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls," he told PTI.
 

The AAP-Congress combine drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, with BJP effecting a clean sweep on all seven parliamentary seats for a record third time.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

