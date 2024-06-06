Naidu-founded company Heritage Foods's stock rises 83% to Rs 601.6

On March 15, before the election commission announced the dates of the general elections, the shares of Heritage Foods were seen at around Rs 327.75. Shares of the little-known Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-related firm touched a historic high on Thursday, up 83 per cent to Rs 601.6, with Nara Chandrababu Naidu set to take over as the next chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and gearing up to play a crucial role at the Centre as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally.

With Naidu’s return to power, the fortunes of this Hyderabad-based company with a market cap of Rs 5,582 crore are expected to move upwards in the coming days, with analysts seeing it even crossing the Rs 800 mark. Interestingly, it was Naidu himself who founded Heritage Foods way back in 1992, and it is one of the fastest-growing integrated dairy companies, with a presence in renewable energy too.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Out of the total promoter stake of 41.30 per cent in the company, Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari holds 24.37 per cent, his son Nara Lokesh around 10.82 per cent, Brahmani Nara around 0.46 per cent, and 10-year-old grandson Devansh another 0.06 per cent, among others. The company has seen its consolidated revenue increase by 53 per cent in the last four years, from Rs 2,473.1 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 3,793.9 crore in 2023-24. According to the company, its near-term goal is to become a nationally recognised brand for healthy and fresh products with a revenue of Rs 6,000 crore.

"The stock has seen very good buying interest post the election results. It has surpassed its previous high of Rs 450 and after that, the trend is remaining positive. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has hit an upper circuit. The volumes were quite high, compared to its average before the elections. Technically, the stock has the potential to go towards Rs 650, which will be the first resistance for the stock, followed by the Rs 800 level in one to two quarters,” said Ruchit Jain, lead research analyst at 5paisa.

Business and reach

Over a span of three decades, Heritage Foods has created a diversified product portfolio, which includes milk and many milk-based value-added products. It has its reach to 300,000 dairy farmers for milk procurement in nine states, and sales of milk and milk products in 12 states. Its main presence is in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to an investor presentation, the company has 18 state-of-the-art milk processing facilities with a total processing capacity of 2.78 million litres per day (MLPD) and 203 chilling units with 2.36 MLPD milk chilling capacity. The company’s distribution network includes over 6,000 milk and fresh product distributors, 237 happiness points, over 300 value-added product distributors, and more than 850 parlours, all reaching nearly 180,000 retail outlets in general trade outlets and a strong presence across all national modern trade and e-commerce retail.

"The overall potential for the company is good, but in the short term, I think the company is having the impact of the election results. The stock would continue to react on political grounds. In the long term, a lot will depend on how this company will come out with its quarterly numbers,” Jain added.

Future Roadmap

The company’s fourth-quarter investor presentation indicates increasing milk procurement as one of its goals through investing prudently in village-level milk collection infrastructure, bulk coolers, and chilling centres. The company’s product portfolio includes milk, dairy foods, dairy fats, sweets, drinkables, and ice creams, among others. Its future strategy also includes increasing the share of value-added products, getting into new geographies, expanding the product portfolio, and increasing the manufacturing capability, the presentation said.