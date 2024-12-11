AIADMK slams Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, says he is a 'pathological liar'

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) National spokesperson Kovai Sathyan launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, labelling him as a "pathological liar."

This comes after Stalin rejected his allegations that he had a meeting with Gautam Adani. Reacting to this, the AIADMK national spokesperson claimed that Adani met Stalin and his family members at the CM's residence on a personal visit.

Stalin denied he met Adani because it was not an official visit, Sathyan added.

"MK Stalin is not only a habitual but a pathological liar. The whole of Tamil Nadu witnessed how he lied in the assembly that AIADMK supported (tungsten) mining at Madurai. Adani met MK Stalin at his residence, but he denied it because it was a personal visit, not an official one. It was in the news and everyone knows that Adani met with MK Stalin and the family members of MK Stalin at his residence," AIADMK National spokesperson Sathyan told ANI.

The AIADMK leader held the Tamil Nadu government responsible for auctioning of tungsten mining in Madurai, saying that the DMK was enacting a drama just to hide the issue. Sathyan said that it was Stalin's sister Karunanidhi who first posted about this on social media.

"DMK's incompetence, inaction and inability led to the auctioning of tungsten mining in Madurai. DMK is enacting a drama just to wrap it under the carpet as if nothing has happened... Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MK Stalin's sister was the first to let this news out. MK Stalin then hurriedly wrote a letter to the PM on the 28th, 8 days after Kanimozhi's tweet. So far, neither his government nor the government officials have shown what DMK claims to have sent to the central government and their response. The auction started on 24 February and it was awarded in November. For 10 months, these people were quiet.... Now, having been caught red-handed, they are levelling false allegations against AIADMK that we supported the mining of tungsten. In the August 2023 Amendment Bill, there is no such statement..." Sathyan added.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP hit out at DMK and AIADMK for posing "unfounded" allegations against the tungsten mining project in Madurai and accused them of "misleading" the people in the state.

Tamil Nadu BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad termed the protest in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly as "drama" and "political theatre." He added that the two parties won't succeed in creating the impression that the Centre is "imposing" the project on the state, as the Modi government always prioritizes agricultural welfare.

This comes amid the row between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over the tungsten project in Madurai.

Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution opposing the project. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that as long as he is the Chief Minister of the state he will not allow tungsten mining at Melur in Madurai district.