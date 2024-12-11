Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / 2 from TDP, 1 from ally BJP file nominations for RS seats in Andhra Pradesh

2 from TDP, 1 from ally BJP file nominations for RS seats in Andhra Pradesh

They filed their nominations on Tuesday with Rajya Sabha Elections Returning Officer R Vanitha Rani at the Assembly building

Rajya Sabha, Parliament
Their election is expected to be unanimous, subject to the scrutiny as no other candidate is in the fray. | Photo: X@ANI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 7:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two TDP candidates Beeda Mastan Rao and Sana Satish Babu along with ally BJP's R Krishnayya have filed nominations for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh.

They filed their nominations on Tuesday with Rajya Sabha Elections Returning Officer R Vanitha Rani at the Assembly building, an official press statement said.

Their election is expected to be unanimous, subject to the scrutiny as no other candidate is in the fray.

Several representatives from the respective political parties were present during the nomination filing process. Prominent attendees included state ministers Nadendla Manohar, Kollu Ravindra, Anagani Satyaprasad, Satyakumar Yadav, K. Atchannaidu, P. Narayana, and several MLAs.

The TDP-led alliance with BJP and JSP is set to secure all three Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh as the alliance has the brute majority of 164 seats in the 175-member state Assembly. The TDP holds 135 Assembly seats, while Janasena and BJP hold 21 and 8 seats, respectively, while the sole opposition party YSRCP has just 11 seats.

The Election Commission announced bypolls for six vacant Rajya Sabha seats with polling slated to take place on December 20. The results will also be declared on the same day.

More From This Section

Haryana CM Saini accuses Oppn parties of doing politics in farmers' name

Big cos creating monopoly to drive small shopkeepers out: Rahul Gandhi

Govt not allowing LS to function as part of a strategy: Priyanka Gandhi

Lalu Prasad's 'ogle women' remark about CM Nitish Kumar sparks outrage

Govt not allowing discussion on plight of Hindus in Bangladesh: Sena (UBT)

Three of the six seats are in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana.

All six vacancies arose due to the resignation of members. The last date for filing nominations was Tuesday while the last date for withdrawing candidature is December 13.

The vacancies arose due to the resignations of YSRCP members Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, Ryaga Krishnaiah (all Andhra Pradesh), BJD's Sujeet Kumar (Odisha), Jawhar Sircar (West Bengal) and BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar (Haryana).

In Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Kumar's tenure was up to April 2, 2026.

In Haryana BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat in the state to contest the Haryana Assembly elections from the Israna constituency. Panwar's tenure was up to August 1, 2028.

In West Bengal, TMC's Sircar has resigned from the party as well as from the Rajya Sabha.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Andhra CM Naidu desires to provide efficient, fast services to people

Andhra Pradesh discoms to procure about 2000 MW power from SECI next FY

LG to set up new plant at Andhra, fears competition from parent entity

EESL, Andhra Pradesh launch 3 programmes to boost energy efficiency

Google signs MoU with AP govt to accelerate AI adoption and innovation

Topics :Andhra PradeshBJPTDPRajya SabhaElection Commission

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story