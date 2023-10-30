Home / Politics / AP train tragedy: Kharge slams Centre, says claims of safety evaporated

AP train tragedy: Kharge slams Centre, says claims of safety evaporated

At least 13 people were killed and 50 injured after two trains collided on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In a post on X, Kharge said, "Extremely saddened to learn about the train derailment tragedy in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, where precious lives have been lost and several people have suffered injuries" | File image | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the Modi government on Monday over the train derailment in Andhra Pradesh, saying the enthusiasm shown in flagging off trains with fanfare should also be shown in action towards railway safety and the well-being of passengers.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Extremely saddened to learn about the train derailment tragedy in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, where precious lives have been lost and several people have suffered injuries."

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said and requested Congress workers to provide every possible help.

It seems that all the claims of safety by the Union government, post the Balasore train tragedy have evaporated in thin air, he said.

"The same enthusiasm of flagging trains with fanfare and propaganda should also be shown in action towards railway safety and the well-being of crores of daily passengers," Kharge said.

Topics :mallikarjun khargeAndhra PradeshTrain AccidentTrain DerailmentDeath toll

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

