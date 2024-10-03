Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal's new home will be a bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi on Ferozeshah Road that is closer to the Aam Admi Party headquarters

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections at Meham, in Rohtak district of Haryana. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:30 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party Convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to vacate his official chief minister’s residence in Delhi on Friday, about two weeks after Kejriwal resigned from his position. This move cleared the path for Atishi to assume leadership of the AAP government in the national capital.

Earlier, the party had informed that Kejriwal would vacate his official residence on Flagstaff Road during the Navratri period, which began today. Kejriwal’s new home will be a bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, which has been chosen as it is closer to the party headquarters. After moving out, he and his family will relocate to the official residence of Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal on Ferozeshah Road, near Mandi House and the AAP’s main office.

Kejriwal, who is facing corruption charges in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case, resigned on September 17 after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. He explained that he would only return to the CM’s chair after getting a ‘certificate of honesty’ from the public of Delhi, referring to the Assembly elections.

During an election rally, he had announced that former deputy CM Manish Sisodia would also resume his duties only after being re-elected.

The term of Delhi’s current Assembly ends in February, which means that the newly appointed CM Atishi’s tenure will be short-lived. However, with her appointment, the party plans to focus on implementing various schemes while attempting to woo women voters.

Atishi, 43, has become the youngest CM of Delhi and is the third woman to assume the chair after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. Under Kejriwal, she managed a dozen portfolios, including finance, revenue, PWD, power and education.

 
Topics :Arvind KejriwalAtishiBS Web ReportsAam Aadmi PartyDelhi governmentAAP government

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

