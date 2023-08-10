Attempt to confuse people: Cong on Shah's response on Manipur issue in LS

Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah speech on the Manipur issue in Lok Sabha "was an attempt to confuse people".

While speaking to ANI, Udit Raj said," There was nothing important in Amit Shah's speech. It was an attempt to confuse people. PM did not speak a word on Manipur till that video went viral. Seems like Amit Shah and BJP have no relation with Manipur."

Hitting out at the previous government at Centre, Shah said that the UPA government was there from 2004 to 2014 and terrorists would just enter across the border and cut our soldiers' heads off, no one did anything about it.

"Article 370 was a mistake by the Jawaharlal Nehru government. It was abrogated by this parliament on August 5 and 6, 2019. With that, two flags and two constitutions were gone from Kashmir and PM Modi ensured its complete integration into the country," he added.

Reacting to the remarks made by Home Minster Amit Shah in the Lower House, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on past incidents. We are discussing the present situation in Manipur. He did not say anything about Manipur or what actions are being taken by the Centre for bringing peace and harmony to Manipur."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that the whole nation watched how Union Home Minister spoke on Manipur and people of this country have confidence in the Modi government.

"The whole nation is watching how Union Home Minister spoke on Manipur and opposition's no-confidence motion, this shows that though the opposition lacks confidence, people of this country have confidence in the Modi government," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while hitting out at the Opposition for moving a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government, said that the motion was only to create a delusion despite having a majority in the House and termed it as "politically motivated".

"The Prime Minister has given new hope to the poor of this country. Nowhere in this country is there a whiff of no-confidence. There is not a no-confidence in the PM and this government in the country. People have complete faith in PM. This no-confidence motion has been brought only to create a delusion. This no-confidence motion is politically motivated," Amit Shah said while participating in the debate on No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah further said that after independence, it is only the PM Modi led-government which has won the trust of most people in the country and added that PM Modi is the most popular leader who works tirelessly for the welfare of the people.