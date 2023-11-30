Home / Politics / Benefits of central schemes should reach last man: Ajit Pawar lauds PM Modi

Benefits of central schemes should reach last man: Ajit Pawar lauds PM Modi

Maharashtra is set to undergo polls next year. The state had undergone several political disturbances in its last legislative term

Photo: Twitter
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 08:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government is working to assure that the benefits of the central schemes announced during the last nine and a half years of his tenure should reach out to the last man.

"...We are trying to work so that the (benefits of the) schemes made by PM Modi in the last nine and a half years reach the last person...," Pawar said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The remarks were made while addressing a public meeting in Kajrat, Maharashtra, on Wednesday.

He said that he has worked for many years for many governments.

"If you see at the national level, different political parties go with other political parties but do not leave their ideology..." he added.

Maharashtra is set to undergo polls next year. The state had undergone several political disturbances in its last legislative term.

The Mahavikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which came to power in the state, collapsed after Eknath Shinde revolted and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with a bunch of MLAs. This led to the formation of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP government in the state.

A year later, Ajit Pawar, from the NCP, revolted against his party chief and joined hands with the BJP along with some of his party colleagues.

The state is now run by the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.

Also Read

UPSC NDA Result 2023 result expected soon at upsc.gov.in; details inside

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar: NCP factions fight over control over party

MLAs from Shinde-led Sena revolting after induction of NCP leaders in govt

Telangana assembly: Polling underway on 35,655 polling booths for 119 seats

Mamata Banerjee writes to Shah, seeks consensus-building on criminal laws

Telangana set for triangular battle; constituencies, candidates in focus

IT industry icon Pai's post on Hyderabad elicits rebuke from Priyank Kharge

UP govt tables supplementary budget of Rs 28,700 crore for new projects

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra Modiajit pawarcentral schemescentral governmentwelfare schemes

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 08:41 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story