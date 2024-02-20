Home / Politics / Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari stopped from visiting restive Sandeshkhali

Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari stopped from visiting restive Sandeshkhali

Adhikari said he will again move the court over the matter

The BJP MLA from Nandigram, along with party supporters, staged a sit-in at Dhamakhali in protest against the state government's move | File image | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Dhamakhali (WB)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Tuesday stopped by the police from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

The police stopped Adhikari from going to the trouble-torn area, where prohibitory orders have been imposed, stating the government has moved a division bench challenging the Calcutta High Court order that allowed the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly to visit the area.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Adhikari said he will again move the court over the matter.

"The police have violated the Calcutta High Court order allowing me to visit Sandeshkhali. The police are saying that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and the state government has moved the division bench challenging the Calcutta High Court order. I will protest here and then move the court," Adhikari told reporters.

The BJP MLA from Nandigram, along with party supporters, staged a sit-in at Dhamakhali in protest against the state government's move.

This was the third time in the last eight days that Adhikari has been stopped from visiting the restive area.

The Calcutta High Court, which on Monday granted permission to Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali, had also directed the BJP leader not to give any provocative speech or create any law and order situation in the restive area.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

Also Read

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

'Hunting down Hindu women': BJP trains gun on TMC over Sandeshkhali

Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali after court permission. Top updates

BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly session over Sandeshkhali unrest

Oppn stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali, NCSC recommends President's rule

Legal guarantee for MSP will make farmers drivers of GDP growth: Rahul

Nyay Yatra will not be derailed: Jairam on Rahul's appearance before court

UP BJP set to hold meeting to chalk out Lok Sabha poll strategy today

Tejashwi to embark on 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' across Bihar to win public trust

Maha Assembly Special session begins today, Maratha quota likely on agenda

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Suvendu AdhikariWest BengalBJP

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story