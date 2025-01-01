Biren Singh hits back at Congress, accuses past leaders for Manipur crisis

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday blamed the ongoing unrest in the state on the “past sins” of the Congress, citing instances like the repeated settlement of Burmese refugees.

His remarks came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur or apologising for the ongoing tensions.

Biren Singh expressed his regret, stating, “I want to say sorry for what happened in the state. Many people lost their loved ones, and many had to leave their homes. I regret and want to apologise.”

Jairam Ramesh responded to Singh’s apology via a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Why can’t the Prime Minister go to Manipur and say the same thing there? He has deliberately avoided visiting the state since May 4, 2023, even as he jets around the country and the world. The people of Manipur simply cannot understand this neglect.”

In reply, Biren Singh took to X, saying, “Everyone, including yourself, is aware that Manipur is in turmoil today because of the past sins committed by the Congress, such as the repeated settlement of Burmese refugees in Manipur and the signing of the SoO Agreement with Myanmar-based militants in the state, spearheaded by @PChidambaram_IN during his tenure as the Home Minister of India.”

Singh clarified that his apology was a heartfelt gesture aimed at addressing the pain of the displaced and homeless residents.

“The apology I extended today was a sincere act of expressing my grief for the people who have been left displaced and become homeless. As a Chief Minister, it was an appeal to forgive and forget what had happened. However, you brought politics into it,” Singh said.

He emphasised the historical context of ethnic violence in the state, saying the Naga-Kuki clashes in Manipur resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,300 people and the displacement of thousands more. “The violence persisted for several years, with periodic escalations occurring between 1992 and 1997, though the most intense period of conflict was in 1992–1993. This period marked one of the bloodiest ethnic conflicts in northeast India, deeply affecting relations between the Naga and Kuki communities in Manipur,” Singh said.

CM accuses Congress of politicising Manipur

The chief minister also questioned whether Congress leaders, including former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and IK Gujral, had ever visited Manipur to apologise for conflicts during their tenure. He accused the Congress of politicising the issue instead of working towards resolving it.

“During most of the Kuki-Paite clashes (1997–1998), Shri IK Gujral was the Prime Minister of India. Did he visit Manipur and say sorry to the people? Instead of putting efforts to solve the core issues in Manipur, why is the @INCIndia playing politics over it all the time?” he wrote on X.

Militant attack in Manipur Imphal West

Suspected militants launched a new attack in Manipur’s Kadangband area early Wednesday, firing multiple rounds with advanced firearms and throwing bombs. The assault prompted several villagers in the Imphal West district to flee to safety, according to police.

The police said militants fired multiple rounds from advanced weapons and threw bombs from their hill positions in Kangpokpi district, targetting the low-lying Kadangband area in Imphal West district around 1 am.

Security forces clash with militants

Village volunteers in the area returned fire as additional security forces were deployed to manage the situation. No injuries were reported from the exchange, according to the police. Kadangband has experienced multiple militant attacks since violence erupted in the state in May 2023.

In a separate operation, security forces seized a large cache of arms and ammunition in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts. The haul included sophisticated weapons such as an SLR with a magazine, a .303 rifle, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, an anti-riot gun, two INSAS LMG magazines, two INSAS rifle magazines, four hand grenades, one detonator, five anti-riot shells, and other items.

[With agency inputs]