BJP MP alleges 'account fudging' in Delhi govt's budget, demands CAG probe

The BJP on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "ruining" Delhi's economy, claiming that the city government's budget for 2024-25 is in a deficit of Rs 7,000 crore. No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital over the BJP's claims and charges. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp At a press conference here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj alleged "account fudging" in the budget and demanded a probe into it by the comptroller and auditor general (CAG). "The AAP government removed 10,000 bus marshals last year because it did not make any provisions for their salaries. The vocational teachers were also removed for the same reason," Swaraj claimed.

There is less income and higher expenditure, which is why the Delhi government is in a deficit of Rs 7,000 crore, she claimed, adding that the government has no money for paying salaries and essential services like garbage disposal.

The New Delhi MP alleged that the AAP is busy in "publicity and corruption" and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, is only concerned about securing power, without any care for the interests of people.

Bansuri was elected for the first time as an MP from BJP in 2024 lok sabha elections where she managed to win.