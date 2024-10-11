Girls need real opportunities to lead, not just slogans: Mallikarjun Kharge

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kharge said it is vital to listen to girls, to invest in proven solutions that will accelerate progress towards a future in which every girl can fulfil her potential

Srinagar: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference ahead of Assenbly polls, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 10:03 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday called for ensuring that girls have equal opportunities to lead and are included in decision-making processes, asserting that mere slogans cannot usher in real change.

In a post on X on International Day of the Girl Child, Kharge said gender equality and justice are essential for achieving social, political, and economic progress.

"This year's theme for #DayOfTheGirl is 'Girls' vision for the future' which conveys both the need for urgent action and persistent hope, driven by the power of girls' voices and vision for the future," he said.

"We must ensure that girls have equal opportunities to lead by placing them at the forefront of change, amplifying their voices, responding to their needs, and including them in decision-making processes," the Congress president said.

Mere slogans cannot usher in real change, he asserted.

Kharge said it is vital to listen to girls, to invest in proven solutions that will accelerate progress towards a future in which every girl can fulfil her potential.

On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognise girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses on the need to address the challenges girls face and promote their empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.


First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

