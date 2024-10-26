Delhi BJP leader hospitalised 48 hours after taking dip in 'frothy' Yamuna

Nearly 48 hours after taking a dip in Delhi’s froth-filled polluted Yamuna river, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva was admitted to a hospital on Saturday (October 26). He was admitted to RML Nursing Home after facing "skin infection and breathing difficulties". Earlier on Thursday, Sachdeva’s video surfaced online, donning a yellow kurta as he took a dip in the river to highlight the river’s deteriorating situation ahead of the festival of Chhath Puja next week. Sachdeva and a team of the BJP had reached central Delhi’s ITO to inspect the condition of Yamuna, when the senior leader took a few-second dip in the water.

AAP-BJP fight over Delhi pollution

The saffron party has been targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for orchestrating an alleged scam in the name of cleaning Yamuna.

The BJP has been accusing it of a Rs 8,500-crore scandal linked to Yamuna cleaning projects. As accusations intensify, the AAP has been hitting back at the BJP, accusing it of intentionally polluting Delhi’s air and water through its government in neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Atishi alleged that BJP-led governments in Haryana and UP were deliberately releasingpolluted water into the Yamuna. She also accused them of failing to address stubble burning of crop residue, which affects Delhi’s air quality in these months.

As Chhath Puja approaches, the Yamuna’s contamination levels are set to be a fresh tussle between the AAP and the BJP, considering that the Delhi Assembly elections are on the horizon. The BJP is hoping to return to power in Delhi, doubling down its attack on the AAP for failing to fix the civic issues despite being in power for 10 years.

More From This Section

The term of the current Delhi Assembly ends in February 2025.