Cong leader Durg Singh joins BJP ahead of Rajasthan Assembly bypolls

Ahead of the by-elections for seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, former Congress local leader from Khinwsar assembly constituency, Durg Singh Chauhan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party's state president Madan Rathore and CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Voting for bypolls on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on November 13, the results of which will be declared on November 23.

BJP State President Madan Rathore welcomed Chauhan into the party. State General Secretary Shrawan Singh Bagri and BJP leader Mahendra Singh Bhati were also present during the event.

Chauhan's entry into the BJP is expected to strengthen the party's position in Khinwsar assembly constituency.

In Rajasthan, bypolls will be held in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, Chorasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh Assembly seats.

Akhesih Jodha, Mansharam Devasi, Ambaram Vaishnav, Punaram Meghwal, Mahendra Singh Rajpurohit, Tulsiram Saini, Bhawarram Bawari, Abhimanyu Chauhan, Mahendra Meghwal, Hariram Bawari, Aladin Kha, Ridmal Singh Jodha, Devi Singh Rathore, Omprakash Meghwal, Shyam Sundar Sharma, Narendra Singh Rathore, Parsharam Mali, Umed Singh Charan, Budaram Prajapat, and Naveen Sharma from Khinsar were also welcomed into the BJP by the BJP state President

Durg Singh Chauhan and other leaders who joined the BJP paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at his residence. During this meeting, Chauhan assured the Chief Minister that the people of Khinsar stand with the BJP and that the party will win the Khinsar seat by a significant margin.

On Thursday, October 24, BJP released a list of candidates for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh assembly by-polls.

Earlier on October 15, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced by-polls for 48 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats that will occur in two phases alongside the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The by-polls on 48 constituencies are spread over 15 states - Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Voting for the first phase, covering 47 Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala will take place on November 13. The second phase will occur on November 20 for the Kedarnath Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded parliamentary seat in Maharashtra. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.