Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Was jailed to stall projects like Mohalla Clinics, Yamuna cleaning: Jain

Was jailed to stall projects like Mohalla Clinics, Yamuna cleaning: Jain

Jain charged that his arrest was part of an attempt to defame Kejriwal who is working hard to ensure the government works for common man and not for a few chosen ones

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister
Jain was granted bail by a court in the city on the grounds of delay in start of trial. | File Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who came out of jail on Friday evening, said in his first reactions that he was arrested to stall the AAP government's projects such as Mohalla Clinics and Yamuna river cleaning.

The former Delhi government minister also alleged that he and AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested to dissuade common people from joining politics in the country.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He charged that his arrest was part of an attempt to defame Kejriwal who is working hard to ensure the government works for common man and not for a few chosen ones.

"We will continue our fight against injustice and work for the common man," Jain told a crowd of AAP leaders and workers outside the Tihar jail after his release.

The AAP leader, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in March 2022, was greeted by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, party leader Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and several MLAs and leaders.

Jain hugged Sisodia and Singh as he stepped out of the Tihar Jail and waved to the waiting gathering of supporters.

Earlier in the day, Jain was granted bail by a court in the city on the grounds of delay in start of trial and his long period of imprisonment.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CCTV graft case : Fake probe ordered against Jain at BJP's behest, says AAP

SC asks Delhi HC to rule on Satyendar Jain's bail plea in ED case on July 9

Supreme Court upholds AERA's powers in setback to GMR, Adani groups

JSW Steel, JFE Steel Corp JV to buy tkES India for Rs 4,051 crore

Premium

Vistara's in-flight experience to continue for some time after merger

Topics :Satyendra JainAAPMohalla clinicsYamuna river

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story