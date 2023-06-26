Home / Politics / BJP to organise mass contact programmes in Rajasthan on Tuesday

BJP to organise mass contact programmes in Rajasthan on Tuesday

The initiative is a part of the BJP's national campaign to mark the completion of the Modi government's nine years in office

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us

The BJP's Rajasthan unit will organise mass contact programmes across the state on June 27 to generate awareness about the Centre's welfare schemes, party state secretary Vijender Poonia said on Monday.

The initiative is a part of the BJP's national campaign to mark the completion of the Modi government's nine years in office, he said.

The programmes will be organised at district and booth levels to inform people about the central government's schemes for the welfare of the poor and to provide good governance, he said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address 10 lakh BJP booth workers from Bhopal.

As many as 170 workers have been selected from 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan and they have gone to Bhopal to take part in the event, said Poonia, who is also the Rajasthan incharge of the booth dialogue programme.

Prime Minister Modi will interact directly with 10 workers from each Lok Sabha constituency at 11 am on Tuesday during the programme, he said.

Also Read

As public health emergency ends, Covid-era support programmes fading away

A hard lesson for Byju's Raveendran amid mass firings, delayed results

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Newly married couples get contraceptives at mass wedding in MP; sparks row

Exchange programme established to increase contact among soldiers: PM Modi

Former Telangana minister, ex-MP among 35 BRS leaders set to join Congress

Yediyurappa's protest on poll guarantee implementation a gimmick: K'taka CM

BSF trying to scare voters in bordering areas: CM Mamata Banerjee

Eshwarappa displeased over indiscipline in BJP, blames Cong turncoats

What is YSRTP and how relevant it is in regional politics of Telangana

Topics :Narendra ModirajasthanBJP

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story