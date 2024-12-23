Bold but flawed: CM Sukhu's governance under scrutiny in Himachal

Sukhvinder Sukhu became chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, heading a Congress government, in December 2022. He could not have known that within six months he would have to handle one of the worst natural disasters in the state in 100 years with the loss of over 400 lives, widespread destruction of property, and limited medical aid. This was on top of all the financial problems Himachal Pradesh already had.

Sukhu was brimming with ideas when he took office. His slogan was “vyavastha parivartan” (institutional change). He has tried to implement many of his ideas in the last two years. Not all have resulted in a “parivartan” of the “vyavastha”, bringing more problems in their wake.

Take the issue of water. Sukhu decided that just as coal-rich states had monetised the commodity, Himachal Pradesh, which has, as he says, “untold riches” in the form of water, should consider monetising it as well. The government says it can generate around Rs 2,000 crore annually through the Water Cess Act, which levied a cess on water usage by power-generation companies. However, the idea has been struck down by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. Deepak Sanan, who was in the Himachal Pradesh cadre of the Indian Administrative Service, is of the view that while expectations from the Sukhu government were high, the government has only been able to meet them partially.

“The idea of a minimum support price for milk simply cannot work. No one will buy milk at Rs 100 a litre. And plenty of milk is coming from Punjab to undercut prices offered by the state government,” he told Business Standard. Sanan said given the profile of the state, the government was the biggest employer. Simply toning up public delivery and retraining state government employees could make for better governance. He was asked to give a report to the state government. No action has been taken on it. Instead, a notification issued in October directing departments to eliminate positions vacant for over two years set off a storm, with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leading street protests over curtailment of jobs. This forced Sukhu to amend the notification, asking departments to identify “redundant” positions and eliminate just those.