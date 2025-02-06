Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Both Houses adjourned till noon after ruckus on deportation of Indians

Opposition MPs were continuously sloganeering and demanding to discuss the issue of deportation of Indian nationals

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
The first part of the session will continue till February 13. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Both Houses of the Parliament has been adjourned till 12 noon Thursday after a political uproar erupted in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the issue of the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to the MPs not to resort to "planned disruptions" to disturb smooth functioning of the House.

"Your matter is with the government. This is the matter of Ministry of External Affairs. This subject is related to another country. Government has taken cognizance of it. I request you to not to resort to planned disruptions to prevent smooth functioning of the House. Question Hour is an important session where members put forward the problems of the citizens and the government answer it," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

The ruckus erupted when Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu was responding to questions put forward by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad.

Both Houses of the Parliament were discussing the Union Budget 2025-2026 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. The discussions began at 11 am but soon after the ruckus, it was adjourned.

Congress MPs Manickram Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal had moved adjournment notices to discuss the deportations of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States government.

The matter pertains to the deportation of the over 100 Indian nationals. A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament has already seen disruptions, with heavy objections raised during Rahul Gandhi's speech on Monday on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. The Opposition also demanded a discussion on the recent Mahakumbh stampede tragedy.

The Budget session of the Parliament commenced on January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu delivering her inaugural address.

The first part of the session will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

