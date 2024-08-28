Champai Soren under own govt 'surveillance' for 5 months: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday alleged that Jharkhand minister Champai Soren had been under 'surveillance' of his own government police for last five months.

Two sub-inspectors (SIs) of Special Branch of Jharkhand Police were nabbed by Soren's people in a Delhi hotel while they were keeping watch on the ex-chief minister, Sarma said.

"This is one of rarest case of surveillance in Indian politics, we will raise it at the highest levels," Sarma said at a press conference here.

"As per the two SIs, orders to track Soren came from a 'person in Constitutional position' and the Special Branch chief," Sarma said.