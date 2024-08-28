Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'Deeply sorry': Mamata dedicates Trinamool foundation day to Kolkata victim

The West Bengal Chief Minister's message comes after a protest march, dubbed 'Nabanna Abhijan', where security forces used water cannons, lathi-charges, and tear gas to disperse protestors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the family of a postgraduate trainee doctor who was sexually assaulted and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The brutal crime has shocked the nation, sparking widespread outrage and protests.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Banerjee dedicated the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (the student wing of the Trinamool Congress) to the memory of the young doctor. She conveyed her condolences to the victim’s family and all women who have suffered from such “inhuman incidents”.

“Today, on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, I am dedicating it to our sister, whose tragic loss at RG Kar Hospital we mourn deeply. We express our heartfelt condolences and seek immediate justice for this horrific incident. Our hearts are with all women of all ages who have been victims of such inhuman acts. I am deeply sorry,” Banerjee wrote in Bengali.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the significant role students and youth play in society. She urged them to remain committed to social causes, uphold cultural values, and inspire those around them with the vision of a better future. “It is the duty of the student community to awaken society and culture, to bring forth the dream of a new day. I appeal to all students today: be encouraged in this effort, stay healthy, and stay committed to a bright future,” Banerjee added.

Nabanna Abhijan protest

Her statement comes amid rising tensions in the state, as protests erupted following the incident. On Tuesday, an unregistered student body, ‘Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj’, and a dissident state government employees’ platform, ‘Sangrami Joutha Mancha’, organised a massive protest demanding Banerjee’s resignation. The protest march, dubbed ‘Nabanna Abhijan’, aimed to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna, but was met with heavy resistance from the police.

The march, which began at College Square in Kolkata, saw protestors gathering at Santragachi in Howrah, where they clashed with police. Security forces used water cannons, lathi-charges, and tear gas to disperse the protestors, who had broken through police barricades. The chaos on the streets led to injuries on both sides and escalated tensions further.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the protest, describing it as a “conspiracy” and a “fatal attack on Bengal”. In a social media post, the TMC listed acts of violence allegedly committed by BJP supporters during the protest, including stone pelting, injuring police officers, and causing widespread disruption.

12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’

In response, the BJP announced a 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ to protest what it termed as a police crackdown on peaceful demonstrators during the Nabanna Abhijan. The situation remains tense as both parties continue to trade accusations amid growing public unrest.

The murder of the trainee doctor has added fuel to the fire, with demands for justice growing louder each day. The young doctor’s body was discovered in a seminar hall on the hospital premises, triggering a wave of protests across the country. The case has drawn attention to the safety of women in public spaces and institutions, prompting calls for swift and stringent action against the perpetrators.

 
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

