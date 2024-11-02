Charged Rs 100 cr for advising political parties, reveals Prashant Kishor

Political strategist and convenor of Jan Suraj, Prashant Kishor, recently disclosed his fees while campaigning for the upcoming by-elections in Bihar. Speaking at an event in Belaganj, Kishor addressed questions regarding how he finances his campaigns. Kishor stated that he charges over Rs 100 crore for advising political parties or leaders, as reported by India Today.

Kishor clarified that 10 state governments currently employ his strategies, suggesting he has ample resources to fund his campaign needs. He added, “For advising someone in a single election, my fee starts at Rs 100 crore or more. Just one advisory is enough to support my campaign for the next two years.”

Move beyond caste: Kishor

During his speech, Kishor encouraged Bihar residents to abandon voting patterns based on caste ('jaat') and free rations ('bhaat'). He argued that this behaviour perpetuates the state’s backwardness. Kishor claimed that Bihar has been poorly treated by successive governments, both within the state and by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He criticised leaders like former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that they had kept Bihar “trapped in ‘jaat’ for 35 years”.

Kishor added, "For the past decade, PM Modi has been short-changing you in exchange for 5 kg of ‘bhaat’. If you want a better future, you must stop voting based on caste and free rations."

Jan Suraj’s by-election candidates

The Election Commission of India has assigned the school bag symbol to the four candidates fielded by Jan Suraj for the upcoming by-elections. The candidates are Mohammad Amjad (Belaganj), Jitendra Paswan (Imamganj), Sushil Kumar Singh Kushwaha (Ramgarh), and Kiran Singh (Tarari). The by-elections will take place on 13 November, with results expected on November 23. These seats became vacant when the former MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Parties Kishor has advised

Kishor’s influence spans across several political parties in India:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): He was instrumental in Narendra Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, helping the BJP secure a significant mandate.

Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)): Kishor played a key role in the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, where the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance emerged victorious.

Congress: Though his efforts in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were unsuccessful, he later helped Congress win the Punjab assembly elections in 2021.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP): Kishor helped YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy win a notable victory in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly election.

Trinamool Congress (TMC): His strategies were crucial in Mamata Banerjee’s 2021 West Bengal assembly victory, despite fierce competition from the BJP.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): Kishor briefly advised AAP during the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, which led to a resounding victory for the party.