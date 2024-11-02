Uddhav should apologise: BJP leader on Arvind Sawant's imported maal remark

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday condemned the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the remarks made by its leader, Arvind Sawant, who referred to Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC as "imported maal." Somaiya said that the party should feel ashamed and called on Thackeray to apologize to the nation.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "Uddhav Thackeray Sena uses a word like 'maal' for a woman candidate, Shaina NC. They should feel ashamed. Uddhav Thackeray should apologise to the nation."

Condemning Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant for his "imported maal" remark against Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, he would have broken his mouth. He termed his remarks as "unfortunate" and said that no amount of criticism is enough for him.

Speaking to ANI, CM Shinde said, "It's very unfortunate. Speaking ill of a woman is highly condemnable, and no amount of criticism is enough. Claiming to follow Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, their actions reveal their true nature. If Balasaheb were alive, he would have strongly condemned and would have broken his mouth. Their character is exposed by their actions, MVA earlier defamed our women, and sisters in Guwahati. In the upcoming elections, women will surely teach a lesson to those who disrespect them."

The controversy began when Arvind Sawant, an MP of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, allegedly referred to Shaina as "imported maal," saying, "Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does."

In response, Shaina NC filed a complaint against him at the Nagpada Police Station over his comment.

More From This Section

After filing a complaint against Sawant over his "imported maal" remark, Shaina NC said that the law would take its course.

"FIR has been registered - regarding outraging the modesty of woman and defamation as he has used derogatory remark. We are here to work actively. If he had to discuss, he should have discussed over work. The law will take its course, I have done what a self-respecting woman should do," the Shiv Sena leader told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, CM Shinde had slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, saying that the "sisters of Maharashtra will show him his place and send him back home."

Shinde said, "If we look at it honestly, it is unfortunate. Whoever has said this, all the sisters of Maharashtra will show him his place and send him back home. If Balasaheb was here and a Shiv Sainik had done this, he would have smashed his face. I will just say that all these sisters will take revenge on those who insulted another sister of theirs and send them back home in the elections."

However, after facing backlash for his "imported maal" remark, Arvind Sawant on Friday claimed that he did not mention Shaina's name.

"I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It's their habit to create uproar," he said while speaking to ANI.

Sawant further said he has always respected women and accused his opponents of trying to tarnish his reputation.

"They file defamation cases, yet it is they who are defaming me. I condemn their intent. I have been in politics for 55 years, and have always respected women. Those who are supporting her - ask them to answer whatever questions I have asked... Shaina NC is my friend, she has worked for me, and I respect her... They are 'satta jihadi' people, as our leader Uddhav Thackeray says," Sawant added.

The Maharashtra Assembly election is set to take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.