Addressing a press conference on Saturday, BJP MP and national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress party of plundering money if it came to power further stated that the Congress Party would even deny people access to basic services.

"...What Congress chief said, clearly shows that if wealth, which should be an asset and prosperity to people, goes to Congress's hands, it becomes a disaster. , under the leadership of PM Modi, the way we work towards people's welfare, in the last 1-2 budgets, we have increased the tax and duty on luxury items but free ration is being given to the needy people...some people like Congress are such that, they loot the wealth after coming to power and keep people deprived of their basic facilities..." he said.

Earlier today, CR Kesavan and Manoj Tiwari also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun's betrayal & Jumla remark.

Manoj Tiwari claimed that the Congress president is not appreciated within the party and that the party had turned its back on him during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination process. Additionally, he stated that Mallikarjun Kharge is frustrated and has begun to question his leader Rahul Gandhi's khata statement.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also said "The Congress party is staring at a massive defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections which is why the Congress Party has gone into a desperate panic mode. Mallikarjun Kharge's nervous tweets yesterday are a clear-cut concession and admission of this upcoming Congress defeat in the elections. The Congress Party trickery based on Rahul Gandhi's irrational 'tughlaqnomics' of bogus and false promises and pledges has repeatedly deceived and failed the people. On the other hand, Modi Ki guarantee has ushered in tectonic development in people's lives and transformed our nation."

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun's remark, saying "Congress has cultivated lies and has created an illusion in the people... Today, be it Himachal or Karnataka wherever their government is, they have lied everywhere...Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge should apologize to the people of Maharashtra, Himachal, Karnataka and the country...Election Commission should bring a code of conduct that if the party makes promises and does not fulfil it, then it should be barred from contesting elections in that state..." he said.