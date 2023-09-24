Home / Politics / Cloud-to-ground flashes increase by 53% from 2019 to 2023, shows data

Cloud-to-ground flashes increase by 53% from 2019 to 2023, shows data

MP, UP, Bihar make up over 60% of lightning-related fatalities

Archis Mohan
Premium
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The two-day annual lightning conference concluded on August 29 in the national capital, highlighting a “notable surge” in lightning occurrences and fatalities since 2019.

The Annual Lightning Report, based on data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and the National Remote Sensing Centre, revealed that cloud-to-ground lightning flashes had increased by 53 per cent from 2019 to 2023. It noted that several states had experienced more than a 300 per cent rise in lightning flashes. Madhya Pradesh (MP), Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Maharashtra were affected.

The study identified the central Indian region between the Ganga, Sone, and Mahanadi, along with Vindhyachal, Satpura, Kaimur, and Vidarbha, as the most lightning-prone zones. MP, UP, and Bihar accounted for 60 per cent of the country’s lightning-related fatalities. The Lightning Resilient India Campaign report, a collaborative endeavour between the India Meteorological Department, the Climate Resilient Observing Systems Promotion Council, and others, highlighted concerns about lightning strikes at heritage sites and monuments.

A lightning strike killed 18 near Amer Fort on July 11, 2021. According to the National Crime Records Bureau report on accidental deaths in 2021, of 7,126 accidental deaths due to forces of nature, lightning was responsible for 40.4 per cent of the deaths (2,880 deaths), making it the leading cause, followed by floods at 9.2 per cent (656 deaths), exposure to cold at 8.7 per cent (618 deaths), and so on.


Also Read

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

AWS to invest Rs 1.05 trillion to boost cloud infrastructure in India

Only one-third Indians covered by early warning systems for floods: Report

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

Tata Communications launches cloud-based roaming lab for 5G trials

Will the AIADMK-BJP long-standing alliance in Tamil Nadu be back on track?

Waking up from a Canadian dream as India's diplomatic tensions escalate

Job creation remains a work in progress in four poll-bound states

Women reservation benefit only possible in 2034, says Kapil Sibal

Centre has 'mismanaged' economy across all sectors, says Congress

Topics :indian politicsFloodsLightning strikeUttar PradeshBiharMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story