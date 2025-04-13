Congress cries 'political bias' after ED acts on National Herald properties

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated proceedings to take possession of immovable assets valued at ₹661 crore linked to Congress-controlled National Herald newspaper and the Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The move drew sharp criticism from the Congress, which called it a "baseless" move driven by a "political vendetta."

On Saturday, the ED confirmed that notices were served on April 11 to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, directing them to take over AJL assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Notices were also posted at key AJL properties including Herald House in Delhi and buildings in Mumbai and Lucknow.

The agency said it has also instructed Jindal South West Projects Limited, a tenant in the Mumbai premises, to transfer lease payments directly to the ED.

What did Congress say?

Senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal accused the NDA government of using investigative agencies to silence dissent. Calling the move “baseless” and politically motivated, Bansal claimed that the complainant, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, had previously sought a stay on his own petition. “PMLA doesn’t apply to this case. The entire exercise is a political vendetta,” he said.

Bansal expressed confidence in the judiciary, adding, “They want to stop us from publishing and spreading our views. But we believe the courts will deliver justice.”

What did BJP say?

What is the National Herald case? The National Herald case revolves around the acquisition of properties worth over ₹2,000 crore by Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of the National Herald newspaper, by a company called Young Indian. This company is jointly owned by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, each holding 38 per cent of the shares. BJP leader RP Singh asserted that the ED’s actions were legitimate and part of due legal process. “Congress must answer for financial irregularities — bogus rent, donations and advertisements — totalling over ₹85 crore,” Singh said.

The ED is investigating claims that AJL’s properties were acquired for just ₹50 lakh, undervaluing their worth. Allegations also include the generation of bogus proceeds, such as fake donations and rent agreements worth crores, to launder money.

The ED had attached the properties in November 2023 as part of a wider probe into alleged money laundering involving the Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The ED alleges that the assets were further used to generate bogus proceeds of crime. Its investigation stems from a 2014 complaint by BJP leader Swamy, which has been upheld by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

The Congress has consistently maintained that the case is a misuse of power and labelled the ED a “coalition partner” of the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)