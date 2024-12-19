BJP using distraction politics to divert from Adani, Ambedkar: Congress

The Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, of suppressing discussions on the Adani case and criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks about Dr B R Ambedkar. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP was attempting to distract the public and prevent any debate on the Adani case.

“A few days before the Parliament session, the Adani case came up in America, and the BJP tried to stop the discussion on it. Their basic strategy was to suppress it. After that, Amit Shah’s statement came, and we have been saying from the beginning that the BJP and RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] ideologies are anti-Constitution and anti-Ambedkar,” Gandhi said.

Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, criticising Shah's recent statements during the Constitution debate.

“The statements from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr Ambedkar are very unfortunate. Amit Shah addressed the press conference without verifying the facts. They should look at the facts before criticising Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Ambedkar,” Kharge said.

Protests in Parliament

Thursday morning witnessed both the Treasury and Opposition benches staging parallel protests outside the Parliament premises.

The MPs from the ruling BJP party protested against the Congress for allegedly ‘insulting’ Dr B R Ambedkar, while members of the INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over remarks concerning the dalit icon.

Allegations and counterclaims

BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of historically disrespecting Ambedkar, claiming that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru “conspired” against Ambedkar, leading to his political defeat and eventual resignation from politics.

Thakur also revealed that a complaint had been filed with the Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi, alleging assault and incitement. The complaint follows a scuffle during protests in Parliament that reportedly injured two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi (Balasore constituency, Odisha) and Mukesh Rajput (Farrukhabad constituency, Uttar Pradesh).

MPs injured in Parliament scuffle

Both injured MPs were admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. According to Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla, Pratap Sarangi suffered severe head injuries, resulting in heavy bleeding, while Mukesh Rajput is also being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

The incident has triggered a fresh wave of political confrontation. The BJP has intensified its attack on the Congress, with leaders demanding accountability for the alleged violence. The Congress, in turn, has doubled down on its demand for Amit Shah’s resignation, citing his comments on Ambedkar.