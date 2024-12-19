LIVE news: 5 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he is ready to form a committee headed by a retired judge to look into the Waqf properties issue. The chief minister also assured the Karnataka Assembly that the government will not remove those temples which are built on Waqf properties. In case notices have been served to them, then they will be withdrawn, he said. Replying to the question raised by the opposition BJP on the Waqf land issue in the ongoing Assembly session on Wednesday, the chief minister said, "Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has given a detailed reply to the charges of the opposition party. "If they are not content with our reply, the government is ready to form a committee headed by a retired judge," the chief minister told the house. He also made it clear that the matter is not a prestige issue.

An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district resulted in the death of five terrorists, officials stated. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation after receiving intelligence inputs.