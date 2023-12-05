Home / Politics / Congress slams wheat policy, says poor suffering due to PM's 'showmanship'

Congress slams wheat policy, says poor suffering due to PM's 'showmanship'

"Last year, to shore up his image, the PM had claimed that India is capable of feeding the world. He gave free rein to export of wheat. Now there is news that the govt is considering importing wheat"

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre over its policy on wheat export and import, alleging that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "showmanship", the poor people have suffered.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that India may allow import of Russian wheat to mitigate the rising domestic wheat prices ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "Last year, to shore up his image, the Prime Minister had claimed that India is capable of feeding the world. He gave free rein to export of wheat."

"Then wheat crisis occurred in our own country. By the end of 2022, wheat stocks reached a 15-year low. When the situation worsened, exports were banned. Now there is news that the government is considering importing wheat," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the prices of wheat products, including flour, in the country increased by 50 per cent, he claimed.

Ramesh said there have also been reports of rice being given instead of wheat under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

"Once again, due to the showmanship of the self-proclaimed 'vishwaguru', the common and poor people have suffered losses," he alleged.

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

