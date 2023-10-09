Home / Politics / CWC meet to focus on caste census, poll strategy for upcoming polls

CWC meet to focus on caste census, poll strategy for upcoming polls

The CWC meet comes at a time when some opposition leaders are facing heat from central probe agencies and the latest in a series of arrests is of AAP's Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress Working Committee (Photo: X)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Congress Working Committee's (CWC) crucial meeting began here on Monday and will see the party top brass hold discussions on its strategy for the upcoming assembly elections and a nationwide caste census.

The meeting comes on a day when the Election Commission will announce the dates for the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of all the Congress-ruled states and other top leaders began deliberations on election preparedness and narratives across the poll-bound states.

The party would also hold extensive discussions on its firm pitch for a nationwide caste census and its implications.

There are concerns within the Congress with respect to the articulation of its demand for the caste census, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently accusing the opposition party of attempting to divide Hindus through its push for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The Congress is seeking to retain its governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and hoping to wrest power from BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana and Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram.

The CWC meet comes at a time when some opposition leaders are facing heat from central probe agencies and the latest in a series of arrests is of AAP's Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Congress has condemned Singh's arrest but also pointed to similar action against its leaders in Punjab by the AAP government there, the latest being the arrest of its farmers' wing head Sukhpal Khaira in a drugs-related case.

The chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, besides the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders in the five poll-bound states, will attend the CWC meet.

The first meeting of the reconstituted CWC was held in Hyderabad on September 16 to evolve a strategy for the assembly polls in the five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

CWC Qualifier Day 9 preview: Zimbabwe eye streak, Windies win against NED

CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

CWC Qualifier Day 3 preview: Depleted Dutch face Zimbabwe, Nepal take on US

TMC dubs Governor's decision to meet party delegation as 'people's victory'

Kanshi Ram sacrificed everything to bring Bahujans out of slavery: Mayawati

Lotus is our face in every election: Piyush Goyal on BJP's CM face in MP

WB Governor gives appointment to protesting TMC leaders to meet today

Assembly polls: The age-old debate on OPS vs NPS is not retired hurt, yet

Topics :Congress Working CommitteeCongressAssembly pollscaste census pilot projects

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story