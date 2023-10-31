Home / Politics / Got alert from Apple on state-sponsored attacks on phones, say Oppn leaders

Got alert from Apple on state-sponsored attacks on phones, say Oppn leaders

Tagging Chaturvedi to the post, she claimed that three other leaders of the opposition INDIA alliance have received similar messages

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress' Lok Sabha Member Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the screenshots on X.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

At least four opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed to have received messages from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and posted the purported screenshots on their X handles.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress' Lok Sabha Member Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the screenshots on X.

PTI reached out to Apple for comments on the matter but there was no immediate response.

"Received text and email from Apple warning me that the government trying to hack into my phone and email. @HMOIndia -- get a life. Adani and PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you," Moitra said sharing the screenshots.

Tagging Chaturvedi to the post, she claimed that three other leaders of the opposition INDIA alliance have received similar messages.

Chaturvedi also shared a similar screenshot which she claimed to have received from Apple and said, "Wonder who? Shame on you. Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention".

Replying to Moitra's post, she said, "So not just me but also @MahuaMoitra has received this warning from Apple. Will @HMOIndia investigate?"

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor also shared a post about him receiving a similar message.

"Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?" he said on X, tagging the Prime Minister's Office, the Congress, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Khera also shared a screenshot of a similar message on X and said, "Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this?"

The message shared by the MPs stated, "ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone".

"Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," it stated.

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Mahua Moitra to be called by ethics panel on Oct 31 in 'cash-for-query' row

Bribe for query charge: BJP MP Dubey sharpens attack on Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra questions Hiranandani's affidavit, alleges PMO's involvement

ED raids Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh; other locations in drugs probe case

Kerala blasts: MoS Chandrasekhar booked for alleged controvesial remarks

Won't be able to release water to TN, says Shivakumar after CWRC order

After ED summons Kejriwal, Akali Dal asks for probe into Punjab Excise scam

Maharashtra BJP MLA from Beed resigns in support of Maratha quota demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mahua MoitraOppositionOpposition partiesPriyanka ChaturvediApple

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story