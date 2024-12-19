Is standing up against Dr Ambedkar's insult a joke for BJP?: KC Venugopal

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday reacted to a photo shared by the BJP on its official handle on X which shows INDIA Bloc MPs holding the photo of George Soros during their protest in the Parliament.

The Opposition MPs including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sanjay Singh among others had earlier held a protest by carrying Dr BR Ambedkar's photo in their hands against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Parliament.

Congress' Venugopal posted on X and attacked the BJP asking, "Is standing up for Dr. Ambedkar against the insult to him a matter of joke for the BJP?"

"The BJP is brazen in its insult and ridicule of Dr Ambedkar. Instead of submitting ensuring the Home Minister is removed from his post for the immense hurt caused to the crores of Babasaheb's followers by Amit Shah's statements, they are doubling down on the ridicule. Is standing up for Dr. Ambedkar against the insult to him a matter of joke for the BJP? They are bringing in their rotten falsehoods even on a sensitive matter like Dr Ambedkar's legacy, because they do not respect him and want to diminish his stature for their narrow political goals," he said.

Congress Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge also reacted to the photo and said, "First, the incompetent Amit Shah insults Babasaheb in Parliament and now the BJP party and their Rs 2 trolls further demean him by substituting his image with that of Soros. The reason for their hate is deep rooted as Babasaheb despised the Hindutva philosophy and the RSS ideology."

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments on Wednesday with the Congress and other opposition members protesting against remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah relating to BR Ambedkar during his attack on Congress in his speech in Rajya Sabha.

The issue snowballed into major political controversy with the Congress seeking resignation of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders attacking the opposition party.

Amit Shah held a press conference and accused Congress of being "anti-BR Ambedkar and anti-Constitution".

Shah responded to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's call for his resignation, saying it won't make a difference to the Congress party's fate. Shah claimed that the Congress party will remain in the opposition for the next 15 years, regardless of his resignation.