Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Election Commission meets representatives of Delhi's political parties

Election Commission meets representatives of Delhi's political parties

An election commission official said the meeting lasted for around half an hour and covered several topics

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha and party leader Jasmin Shah attended the meeting.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission held a meeting with representatives of political parties at Palika Kendra in central Delhi on Wednesday morning.

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha and party leader Jasmin Shah attended the meeting.

An election commission official said the meeting lasted for around half an hour and covered several topics.

Sources earlier said the Election Commission will review on Wednesday the preparedness of its poll machinery in Delhi, where assembly elections are due early next year.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 23 next year and polls are to be held before that.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lawyers, activists call for extending POSH Act to political parties

Kejriwal writes to EC, urges action on threat of mass vote deletions

Election Commission colluding with BJP: AAP on 'deletion' of voters' names

SC refers plea on including political parties under POSH Act to ECI

No sudden 'surge' in last hour of polling in Maharashtra, says official

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaDelhi Assembly ElectionsBJPBharatiya Janata PartyAam Aadmi PartyIndian National Congress

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story