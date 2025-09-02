KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS over violation of discipline

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday suspended senior leader and MLC K Kavitha from the party over alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities.

The decision was taken by party president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who is also Kavitha’s father.

“The party president has taken this matter seriously as the future developments of party MLC K Kavitha and the ongoing anti-party activities are in the direction of causing damage to the BRS party,” BRS said in a post on X.

Kaleshwaram project CBI probe

The suspension comes a day after the Telangana government handed over an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Accusations against party colleagues On Monday, Kavitha accused her cousins and BRS leaders, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, of amassing wealth and colluding with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to tarnish KCR’s image. Speaking to reporters, she said, “We have to think why the taint of corruption came to KCR. Some who are close to KCR have benefited in many ways by making use of his name. KCR’s name is getting defamed today because of their misdeeds. How can the party move ahead if the same persons are encouraged?” Kavitha names leaders in the scam Kavitha specifically named Harish Rao, former irrigation minister, and Santosh Kumar, a former Rajya Sabha member, accusing them of playing a key role in the alleged irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project. She further claimed that these leaders conspired against her and suggested they had links with contractors and “clandestine dealings”.