Home / Politics / KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS over violation of discipline

KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS over violation of discipline

BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao suspended daughter K Kavitha from the party citing violation of discipline

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)
K Kavitha suspended from BRS by father, party chief KCR (Photo: ANI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday suspended senior leader and MLC K Kavitha from the party over alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities.
 
The decision was taken by party president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who is also Kavitha’s father.
 
“The party president has taken this matter seriously as the future developments of party MLC K Kavitha and the ongoing anti-party activities are in the direction of causing damage to the BRS party,” BRS said in a post on X.
 

Kaleshwaram project CBI probe

The suspension comes a day after the Telangana government handed over an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
 

Accusations against party colleagues

On Monday, Kavitha accused her cousins and BRS leaders, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, of amassing wealth and colluding with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to tarnish KCR’s image.
 
Speaking to reporters, she said, “We have to think why the taint of corruption came to KCR. Some who are close to KCR have benefited in many ways by making use of his name. KCR’s name is getting defamed today because of their misdeeds. How can the party move ahead if the same persons are encouraged?”
 

Kavitha names leaders in the scam

Kavitha specifically named Harish Rao, former irrigation minister, and Santosh Kumar, a former Rajya Sabha member, accusing them of playing a key role in the alleged irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project. She further claimed that these leaders conspired against her and suggested they had links with contractors and “clandestine dealings”.
 
The suspended leader also alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was backing her cousins while targeting KCR. “Revanth Reddy is behind Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. He will protect them but target KCR,” she said.
 
Kavitha has been critical of certain party leaders for several months and has been organising political activities under the banner of Telangana Jagruti.
 
[With agency inputs]

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'One who fools people well can be the best leader,' quips Nitin Gadkari

'Capitulating before so-called dragon': Cong slams govt after Modi-Xi talks

Maratha quota: Jarange vows to give up water as protest enters 4th day

Premium

Cash transfers narrow gender gaps but don't alter babies' growth outcomes

Akhilesh Yadav calls ECI 'Jugaad Commission' of BJP during Bihar visit

Topics :Political partiesKCRBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story