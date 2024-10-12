Kejriwal celebrates Dussehra, says 'we take inspiration from Ram Rajya'

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attended the Dussehra celebration at Satpula park in Chirag Delhi and said that they try to run their government by taking inspiration from 'Ram Rajya.' Addressing the public at the Satpula park, Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remembered the incidents from Ramayana and said that the Delhi Government have taken inspiration from Lord Ram. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Lord Ram went into exile for 14 years at the behest of his father Dashrath. We have to take inspiration from Ram's life. We try to run our government in Delhi by taking inspiration from the concept of 'Ram Rajya'. Every child in Delhi, whether rich or poor, should get good education. Every person, whether rich or poor, should get good treatment. Earlier there used to be long power cuts, now 24 hours free electricity is being provided...Today on this occasion, I wish all the Ram devotees present here a very happy Dussehra." Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also mentioned the time when his parents used to take him to see Ramleela. He urged parents to show their kids Ramleela.

"We all have to take inspiration from the life of Lord Ram. Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas are integral parts of our Indian culture. In my childhood, my parents used to take us to see Ramleela. You should also show Ramleela to your children," Kejriwal said.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also attended the Dussehra celebration.

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar.The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.

The festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated almost in every part of the country, and there are several tales associated with it, the most popular being the defeat of the Ravana by Lord Rama, one of the most revered god figures in India.

The festival also marks the preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.