'Ram Rajya' means education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal at Ramleela

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal invoked "Ram Rajya" on Friday and said that no child should remain uneducated and no one should be denied healthcare in the country.

Attending a Ramleela in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, he said the Aam Aadmi Party is following the "principles of Ram Rajya" to serve the people Delhi.

The former Delhi chief minister said Lord Rama's ideals of justice, equality, and service should be emulated by all.

"We should take lessons from Lord Ram's life, which reflects the essence of Indian and Hindu culture. It is crucial that we pass this cultural heritage to our children by ensuring they watch events like Ramleela," he said.