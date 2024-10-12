Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'Ram Rajya' means education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal at Ramleela

'Ram Rajya' means education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal at Ramleela

The former Delhi chief minister said Lord Rama's ideals of justice, equality, and service should be emulated by all

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal
AAP National Convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 6:46 AM IST
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal invoked "Ram Rajya" on Friday and said that no child should remain uneducated and no one should be denied healthcare in the country.

Attending a Ramleela in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, he said the Aam Aadmi Party is following the "principles of Ram Rajya" to serve the people Delhi.

The former Delhi chief minister said Lord Rama's ideals of justice, equality, and service should be emulated by all.

"We should take lessons from Lord Ram's life, which reflects the essence of Indian and Hindu culture. It is crucial that we pass this cultural heritage to our children by ensuring they watch events like Ramleela," he said.

According to the vision of "Ram Rajya" no child should remain uneducated, nor should anyone be denied healthcare for lack of money, Kejriwal said.


Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiDussehra

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

