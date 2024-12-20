Nishikant Dubey seeks action against Rahul for sharing Shah's edited speech

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of showing "criminally edited" speech of Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a breach of privilege notice against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla.

In his communication to Birla, Dubey alleged that Gandhi has exhibited yet another case of "political bankruptcy" by sharing on social media, especially X, the "edited" version of Shah's Rajya Sabha speech with the sole intent of stoking public sentiments and lowering the dignity of Parliament and the country.

The Congress has shared a short clip of Shah's speech during the discussion on the Constitution to accuse him of insulting B R Ambedkar, with the home minister charging the party with distorting his address.

He said the home minister in his speech had raised the objectionable treatment given to Ambedkar by none other than the first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

He alleged that Gandhi cleverly and out-of-context quoted the parliamentary proceedings as well as Shah's speech with the ulterior motive of not only lowering the dignity of Parliament but also defaming him.

Dubey said, "This time he (Gandhi) has surpassed all the limits of sensible behaviour expected from the Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha and thus committed the offence of 'Breach of Parliamentary Privileges' and 'Contempt of the House' which calls for exemplary punishment." The punishment, he said, could not be less that his immediate suspension from the House and its committees followed by thorough investigation by the Committee of Privileges.

It will be the prerogative of the Speaker now to decide what action to take on Dubey's letter.

The fourth term BJP MP alleged that Gandhi has a long list of parliamentary misdemeanours to please his "self-proclaimed harbinger of regime change" that is George Soros, a US-based billionaire investor and liberal activist.

He accused Gandhi of trying to foment unrest and claimed that it was no coincidence that "concocted" articles to target the government or statutory bodies are published just before a Parliament session and the Congress leader uses them to defame important functionaries and institutions.

He said, "Gandhi is a habitual offender of fomenting the sentiments of public on false and fabricated narratives.