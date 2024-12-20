FIR against Rahul diversionary tactic in response to his protest: Venugopal

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal alleged that the FIR against Rahul Gandhi is a diversionary tactic in response to his staunch protest against Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

In a post on X, KC Venugopal shared, "The FIR against Rahul Gandhi is nothing but a diversionary tactic in response to his staunch protest against the Home Minister. A case against him for defending Babasaheb's legacy is a badge of honour. In any case, Rahul Gandhi is already facing 26 FIRs due to the BJP's political vendetta and this latest FIR will not stop him or the Congress from standing up against the casteist RSS-BJP regime. At the same time, why has the Delhi Police not acted on the FIRs filed by women MPs of INC against the BJP leaders who physically assaulted them?"

Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, who is also Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, in connection with a scuffle in Parliament with BJP and Congress filing cross-complaints against each other.

Parliament witnessed unprecedented scenes with opposition and BJP-led NDA members holding parallel protests that later led to a face-off. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged he was pushed, two BJP members were injured.

The scenes outside also found a reflection inside Parliament. Amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Phangnon Konyak said that she "felt very uncomfortable" by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition allegedly coming very close to her and shouting at her while INDIA bloc leaders were going to Parliament during BJP protest.

Konyak referred to parallel protests of INDIA bloc and NDA regarding the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar. During the protests, a scuffle broke out and two BJP MPs were injured.

"I say this with a very heart, for which I have already sought your protection, today while protesting, it was a peaceful protest. I was standing just below the staircase of Makar Dwar. Something happened to me and I feel really disheartened. LoP Rahul Gandhi came really close proximity of me, and I really felt uncomfortable, and he shouted at me which I feel is really unbecoming of the leader of Opposition. It is not that I cannot defend myself but still then it is really unbecoming," MP Konyak said in Rajya Sabha.

She sought protection from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

"What I felt that his action today was really bad and I feel disheartened and no lady member, let alone me should be made to feel like this. So therefore I seek your protection in this matter, for which I have already sent a notice to you sir (Rajya Sabha Chairman)," she said.

BJP had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi under various sections including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention).

The Delhi Police removed section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS and all other sections are the same as given in the complaint.

The Delhi Police had also received a complaint from Congress which is being "investigated".

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Anurag Thakur along with fellow MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Hemang Joshi, filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament Street Police Station for "assault and incitement.